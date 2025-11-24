Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abivax from $71.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Abivax from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on Abivax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abivax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $119.12 on Monday. Abivax has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $126.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Abivax will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abivax by 4,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Abivax during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abivax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

