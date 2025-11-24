Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Xencor has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 209.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Xencor by 77.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

