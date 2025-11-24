Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 191.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

BCYC opened at $6.53 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $27,172.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 475,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,357.10. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $71,738. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

