TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Purchases $270,033.72 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava purchased 42,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $270,033.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 929,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,986.64. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sajal Srivastava bought 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava bought 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.2%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.