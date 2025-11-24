Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

TT stock opened at $410.64 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

