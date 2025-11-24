Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

