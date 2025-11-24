Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,576 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,288,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,609,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,941,000 after buying an additional 162,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.