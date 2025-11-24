Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 3.2%

VST stock opened at $168.28 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock valued at $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

