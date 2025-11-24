Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,382,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,733 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 938,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 651,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,635,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,381,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,592,000 after purchasing an additional 302,640 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA opened at $61.15 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

