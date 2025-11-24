Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

