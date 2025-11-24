Titleist Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $617,269,000 after buying an additional 346,218 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 335.5% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 51,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 367,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 295,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

