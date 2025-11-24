Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $237.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $297.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.