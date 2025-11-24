Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 923 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $502,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $215,768,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

