Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 635 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

