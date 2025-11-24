Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,165 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Zumiez comprises approximately 1.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ opened at $23.47 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2,344.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,380.20. This trade represents a 33.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

