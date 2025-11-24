Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Coastal Insurance Corporation $ACIC

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. American Coastal Insurance makes up approximately 5.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Coastal Insurance were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Coastal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Coastal Insurance by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 549.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Coastal Insurance stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70. American Coastal Insurance Corporation has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $15.08.

American Coastal Insurance ( NASDAQ:ACIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. American Coastal Insurance had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Coastal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

