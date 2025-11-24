Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,249.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 249,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,785 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.41. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.The company had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 265,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,466.93. The trade was a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.