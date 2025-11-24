Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 978,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. NPK International comprises 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPKI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE NPKI opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

