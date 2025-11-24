The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,475,000 after purchasing an additional 751,715 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $290.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $292.50. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

