The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,418 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 35.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.4%

TTD opened at $39.65 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

