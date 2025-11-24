The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CAG stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $10,465,000. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

