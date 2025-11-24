The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 628 to GBX 608 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 602 to GBX 601 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.25.

Vistry Group Stock Up 3.5%

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 617.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 639.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 625.93. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 486.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 722.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

