The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTRW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Friday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 487 to GBX 486 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.75.

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

BTRW stock opened at GBX 380.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. Barratt Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.62.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geeta Nanda acquired 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.43. Also, insider Mike Scott bought 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £50,046.75. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,572 shares of company stock worth $8,477,931. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

