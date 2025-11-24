The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $117.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRIM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. Primoris Services has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $146.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. This represents a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Primoris Services by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Primoris Services by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

