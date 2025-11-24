The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,165,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,627 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

