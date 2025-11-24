Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 96.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

