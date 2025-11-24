Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $70.29 on Friday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $434,699.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,779.84. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $661,888.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 829,081 shares in the company, valued at $54,337,968.74. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,225,264 shares of company stock worth $95,497,911. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 24.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

