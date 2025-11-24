TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 30,801 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,513 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 365.3% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,667,607.68. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,966 shares of company stock worth $10,356,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

