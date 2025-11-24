TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $42.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,678. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

