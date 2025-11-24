TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1,109.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $315.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.