TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 184.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Tempus AI by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 202.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 85.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,993,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $661,888.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 829,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,337,968.74. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $434,699.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,779.84. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,225,264 shares of company stock valued at $95,497,911 over the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEM shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $70.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

