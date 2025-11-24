TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $624,083,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $433,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $114.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

