TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,935 shares of company stock worth $224,879,377. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $474.82 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $485.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

