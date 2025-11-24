TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 97,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMY. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of HMY stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Harmony Gold Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.