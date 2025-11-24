TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $277.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.00 and a 200-day moving average of $269.46. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

