TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 6,106 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 152.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 698,814 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 588,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

