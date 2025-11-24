TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 1,084.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 550,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT opened at $37.09 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.