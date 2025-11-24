TCP Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,200,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,927 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,131.5% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 94,445 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.66 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

