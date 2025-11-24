TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

TCP Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,820,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,557,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,597,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $304.11 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.97. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

