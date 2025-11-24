TCP Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $73.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
