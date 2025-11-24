TCP Asset Management LLC Has $31.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.73.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

