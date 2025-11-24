TCP Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

