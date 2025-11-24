Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $275.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

