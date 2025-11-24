T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 15.9% increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,719,181 shares of company stock worth $404,701,767. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $42,884,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 207.8% during the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.