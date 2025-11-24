Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 254,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 38.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 844,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,951,000 after purchasing an additional 236,596 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.