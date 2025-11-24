Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Symbotic updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,454. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10.
In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,750. The trade was a 82.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $65.00 target price on Symbotic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.
