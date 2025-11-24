Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $55,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of STLD opened at $158.16 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

