Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $71,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CHD opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.