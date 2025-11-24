Swiss National Bank Purchases 42,000 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $74,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $174.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $180.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

