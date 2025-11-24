Swiss National Bank Purchases 108,000 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $57,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,422,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,477,766,000 after buying an additional 578,061 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,243,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,850,000 after purchasing an additional 124,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,734,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,381,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

